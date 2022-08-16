English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 308: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Zee Entertainment Enterprises has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 308 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


    ZEEL reported weak operational performance with a multi-year low EBITDA margin of 12.8% (PLe of 14.5%) due to 1) FTA withdrawal of ZEE Anmol 2) weak ad-environment and 3) continued investments in content and marketing. We cut our EPS estimates by 34%/24% for FY23E/FY24E as 1) domestic adenvironment is weak due to rising inflationary pressure faced by FMCG companies 2) persistent growth challenges in the subscription business due to pricing embargo coupled with non-fructification of B2B deals on OTT side 3) widening losses in ZEE5 (highest ever EBITDA loss of Rs2,352mn since separate disclosures began) and 4) continued investments in content and marketing which is turning out to be a drag on profitability. Nonetheless, we believe, current operational weakness is revenue led and once the overall adenvironment improves in 2HFY23, EBITDA margins would recover sharply as benefits of operating leverage will start kicking in.



    Outlook


    Consequently, we expect EBITDA margin of 18.5%/21.1% in FY23E/FY24E respectively. Though there are clear near term challenges, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs308 (22x FY24E post-merger EPS) given impending merger with SPNI which is a key re-rating lever, in our view

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises - 140822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.