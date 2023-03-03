English
    Buy Vesuvius India; target of Rs 1935: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Vesuvius India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1935 in its research report dated March 01, 2023.

    March 03, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Vesuvius India

    Vesuvius India (VIL) is a subsidiary of the Vesuvius Group, UK. It is a leading metal flow engineering company. The company supplies high performance refractory material to the steel industry and other process industries used for lining vessels such as blast furnaces, ladles and tundishes to enable them to withstand high temperatures and/or corrosive attack. Shaped refractories account for ~37% of revenue in CY21 followed by unshaped refractories (~41%) and services (~ 22%) • It holds ~11% market share in the Indian refractories industry.

    Outlook

    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value VIL at Rs 1935 i.e. 26x on average CY23E & CY24E EPS.

    first published: Mar 3, 2023 01:36 pm