Buy TCS; target of Rs 4220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TCS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4220 in its research report dated December 09, 2021.

December 10, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS


IT services companies should see acceleration in structural growth over the medium term as corporates embark on a multi-year cloud-led upgrade cycle. This shift in the business model should lead to a substantial increase (5% revenue v/s 3% historically) in the tech budgets of enterprise clients, adding 5-6% incremental growth for the industry. Growth in the cloud would anchor this phase of technology spending, which would see a mid to high teen growth rate. Along with continued double-digit growth in digital services, this should more than compensate for the decline in traditional services. In our view, TCS is among the best positioned companies to benefit from this structural spending uptick, and hence are upgrading the stock to Buy rating. We expect TCS to benefit from the sustained growth given its 1) strong organic capabilities, 2) diverse vertical and geographic presence, 3) deal win momentum, and 4) strong headcount additions.



Outlook


We are turning positive on the company given the strong growth potential. Our TP of INR4,220 implies 30x FY24E EPS. We upgrade our rating to Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TCS
first published: Dec 10, 2021 01:08 pm

