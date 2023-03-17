Buy TCS; target of Rs 3810: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS

TCS on 16th Mar’23 announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, effective 15th Sep’23. The board has nominated its President and BFSI business group head, Mr. K. Krithivasan (Krithi), as the CEO Designate from 16th Mar’23, and he will take over as MD and CEO in FY24 after shareholder approval. As per the company, Mr. Gopinathan is stepping down after 10 years as CXO (CFO followed by CEO) to pursue new interests.

Outlook

We expect a USD revenue CAGR of ~11% and an INR EPS CAGR of ~16% over FY23-25. Our TP of INR3,810 implies 24x FY25E EPS, with a 20% upside potential. We have a BUY rating on the stock and would recommend adding to the name on any near-term weakness due to this news.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TCS - 17 -03 - 2023 - moti