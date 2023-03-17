English
    Buy TCS; target of Rs 3810: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TCS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3810 in its research report dated March 17, 2023.

    March 17, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS

    TCS on 16th Mar’23 announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Rajesh Gopinathan, effective 15th Sep’23. The board has nominated its President and BFSI business group head, Mr. K. Krithivasan (Krithi), as the CEO Designate from 16th Mar’23, and he will take over as MD and CEO in FY24 after shareholder approval. As per the company, Mr. Gopinathan is stepping down after 10 years as CXO (CFO followed by CEO) to pursue new interests.

    Outlook

    We expect a USD revenue CAGR of ~11% and an INR EPS CAGR of ~16% over FY23-25. Our TP of INR3,810 implies 24x FY25E EPS, with a 20% upside potential. We have a BUY rating on the stock and would recommend adding to the name on any near-term weakness due to this news.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

