Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors

Improving chip supplies globally, along with a very strong order book, should bode well for JLR. This would be supplemented by a substantially favorable mix in favor of its three most profitable products (74% of order book), as well as a favorable mix and operating leverage benefit. In turn, improving supplies would further aid the release of working capital and enable substantial net debt reduction by FY25E (to <GBP1b from GBP3.85b in Dec-22).

Outlook

A strong recovery in JLR, sustained resurgence of the India business, and a possible monetization of its stake in Tata Technologies (possible value of INR25-47/share for TTMT) are the key catalysts for the stock over next 12 months. Maintain Buy with TP of INR540 (Mar-25E based SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Motors - 21 -02 - 2023 - moti