English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 365: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

Broker Research
February 24, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors


TAMO held an investor day conference, where management discussed about its product strategy, revenue drivers, and profitability expectations for commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. We expect TAMO’s earnings to become positive in FY2022E and 33.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 15.3% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 140 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 11.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.0x its FY2023E estimates.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Motors (TAMO) with a revised PT of Rs. 365, factoring better outlook for the domestic businesses, robust FCF for the standalone businesses, sharp fall in debt, and better earnings visibility.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.