Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 365: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors

TAMO held an investor day conference, where management discussed about its product strategy, revenue drivers, and profitability expectations for commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. We expect TAMO’s earnings to become positive in FY2022E and 33.1% in FY2023E, driven by a 15.3% revenue CAGR during FY2021E-FY2023E and a 140 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock trades at an attractive P/E multiple of 11.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.0x its FY2023E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Tata Motors (TAMO) with a revised PT of Rs. 365, factoring better outlook for the domestic businesses, robust FCF for the standalone businesses, sharp fall in debt, and better earnings visibility.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.