English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Supreme Industries; target of Rs 2240: Cholamandalam securities

    Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Supreme Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2240 in its research report dated May 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Cholamandalam securities' research report on Supreme Industries


    Supreme Industries (SIL) reported a mixed performance for 4QFY22 as revenue grew by 22.7% YoY led by higher volumes & better realizations, while EBITDA & PAT lowered by 23.2% & 28.1% respectively. The overall volume grew by 15.6%/40.8% QoQ, majorly driven by recovery in plastic piping segment (27% YoY/68.7% QoQ). EBITDA margin came at 15.3% (-900bpsYoY/-100bps QoQ) amidst elevated RM inflation. APAT stood at ₹3.2bn (-28.1%YoY/+31.8%QoQ). The management remains highly optimistic about the demand environment for FY23 aptly reflected by traction observed in volumes.



    Outlook


    At CMP the stock is trading at 26.6x & 23.6x its FY23E/FY24E EPS; we are valuing SIL on a SOTP basis to arrive at a target price of ₹2,240 (earlier ₹2,703) while maintaining BUY rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Supreme Industries
    first published: May 2, 2022 10:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.