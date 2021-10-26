MARKET NEWS

Buy Subros; target of Rs 415: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Khambatta Securities' research report on Subros


The Operating Revenue of Subros Ltd stood at ₹ 529.5 crores for the 2Q FY22 as compared to ₹458.1 crores in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, the Revenue has seen a growth of 10.2%. There has been a significant drop in the EBITDA (35% y-o-y decline) to ₹ 34.7 crores from the ₹ 53.5 crores reported in 2QFY21. The increase in commodity prices, container cost, Packing and Freight cost, Diesel cost and the product mix has led to a ~512 bps y-o-y decline in the EBITDA margin. There has been a marginal improvement of ~98 bps in 2QFY22 over 1QFY22. The Other income has seen a dip due to settlement of Foreign liabilities and an annual increment given to employees in April 2021 has led to the rise in employee cost during the quarter. The company has reported Net Profit de-growth of 72.1% y-o-y from ₹ 17.73 crores in 2QFY21 to ₹ 4.95 crores in 2QFY22. The Net Profit margins fell ~300 bps to 0.9% (3.9% in 2QFY21) during the 3 months ended September 21.



Outlook


The stock currently trades at an attractive forward P/E level of 23x FY24E EPS. Assigning a target multiple of 27x FY24E EPS, our valuation generates a price target of ₹ 415, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 17% from the current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Subros
first published: Oct 26, 2021 04:51 pm

