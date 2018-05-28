App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 349: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 349 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India


SBI reported higher loss on back of high slippages of Rs336.7bn, leading to interest income reversals & provisioning. Bulk of the slippages were from corporate and with 60% coming from the stressed pool (5/25, SDR, S4A & Restructured). Key positives were (i) NIMs held up despite interest reversals and (ii) despite taking RBI dispensation of 40% provisioning on NCLT List-1, overall PCR & NCLT List-1 PCR was at +50%. Bank's stressed asset pool is now 1.3% of loans (down from 2.8% in Q3) and some large recoveries from NCLT a/c will help improve asset quality but keep provisioning high based on ageing leading to improving PCR.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs349 based on 1.5x Mar-20 ABV & SOTP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #State Bank of India

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.