Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 375: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software


Sonata delivered a decent quarter with slight miss on revenue but margin beat was a positive surprise. International IT services (IITS) revenue was up 1.1% QoQ (+3.0% CC) to USD 37.8mn, below our estimate of USD 38.5mn. IITS margin jumped to 22.2% (vs. our est. of 20.0%) due to higher IP-led revenue (+5.6% QoQ and 82% of incremental rev). The company is witnessing increased traction on the Microsoft Dynamic AX (Cloud ERP platform) and is a preferred ISV development center partner for Microsoft. Focus on IPs and Platforms is driving Digital revenue (33% of rev, +1.1/23.1% QoQ/YoY). We expect IITS’ USD revenue to grow 11/14% with margin of 21.0/21.5% in FY19/20E.


Outlook


We like Sonata IP-focussed business model, capability to scale up top-accounts, quality balance sheet (net cash of Rs 50/share, ~15% of Mcap), high RoE (~31%) and high dividend yield (~3.2%). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 375 based on 16x FY20 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software

