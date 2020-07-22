App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 975: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 975 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance


Over FY21E we expect covid-19 and changes in personal taxation to cause significant disruption to insurance sales (FY21E APE: -13.1% YoY). We however take a longer term view on the business and appreciate the strong distribution footprint of its parent SBI (24k+ branches), improving protection share (1QFY21: 12.6%, +137bps YoY), lowest operating cost ratios (1QFY21: 10.1%). We expect SBILIFE to deliver healthy FY20-23E VNB CAGR of 6.6% and RoEVs of ~13.4-15.4% over FY21-23E.



Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on SBILIFE with an unchanged TP of Rs 975 (Mar-21E EV + 28.9x Mar-22E VNB). The stock is currently trading at FY21/22E P/EV of 2.8/2.5x and P/VNB of 31.2/25.1x. Lower growth, renewals, and protection share are key risks.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

