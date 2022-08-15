English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Restaurant Brands Asia; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Restaurant Brands Asia recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Restaurant Brands Asia


    The recovery in average daily sales (ADS) in 1QFY23 was better than our estimate, leading to better than expected sales growth. While gross margin was in line, unusually high marketing spends, which will normalize going forward, pulled down its EBITDA performance. With ADS rising further in Jul’22 (INR131k) v/s INR120k in 1QFY23, the sales momentum in India remains encouragingly strong. The management sees possible upgrades to its SSSG guidance of 25% for the India business in FY23. It maintained the likelihood of a full recovery in Indonesia ADS by Sep’22. The ADS recovery in the Indonesia business stood at 78% in Jul’22 v/s 69% at the end of 1QFY23.



    Outlook


    The response to BK Café has been good, and the management is targeting 250 outlets by the end of FY23 as compared to its earlier guidance of 200.  We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Restaurant Brands Asia - 140822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Restaurant Brands Asia
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.