    Buy Restaurant Brands Asia; target of Rs 150 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Restaurant Brands Asia recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated March 29, 2022.

    March 30, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Restaurant Brands Asia


    As highlighted in our QSR thematic note published in Dec’21, COVID-19 has augmented the business opportunities for QSRs resulting in an optimistic outlook for all branded QSR players. Both delivery and takeaway channels were in focus over the last two years as the consumers developed new habits of food consumption. Even as dine-in revives, the contribution of delivery would be elevated than pre-COVID levels. COVID has, therefore, permanently shifted the QSR business model towards an omni-channel play. Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA; previously BURGERKI), being a prominent QSR player in India, is also expected to benefit from this shift. We maintain our positive view on RBA underpinned by the following factors:


    Outlook


    With RBA’s current multiples being cheaper than peers, we reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR150 (based on SOTP 36x/12x FY24E EV/EBITDA* for India/Indonesia, respectively). *pre-IND AS 116.


    At 14:19 hrs Restaurant Brands Asia was quoting at Rs 99.90, up Rs 3.10, or 3.20 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 101.85 and an intraday low of Rs 98.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 232,543 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 210,650 shares, an increase of 10.39 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.17 percent or Rs 1.15 at Rs 96.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 189.95 and 52-week low Rs 95.20 on 02 August, 2021 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 47.41 percent below its 52-week high and 4.94 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,922.56 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Restaurant Brands Asia
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 02:34 pm
