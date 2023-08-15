Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 4500: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries

Q1 performance was robust with stronger-than-expected CSM revenue growth (ex-pharma) of 33% y-o-y and 149 bps beat in OPM to 24.5% (up 166 bps y-o-y) despite one-time expenses related to pharma acquisition. Thus, consolidated PAT of Rs. 383 crore (up 46% y-o-y) was 21% above our estimate. Revenue growth of the CSM business was led by 29% volume growth and 4% benefit of price/currency/product mix. However, domestic revenue declined by 13% y-o-y as volume was impacted by delayed monsoon. Higher margin reflects the benefit of operating leverage and better product mix. Q1 pharma revenue stood at Rs. 44 crore. Management maintained its revenue growth guidance (ex-pharma) of 18-20% for FY2024 and expects to sustain the current margin. Although the company is not seeing any impact on demand for its products from global inventory destocking in the agrochem industry, it is cautiously optimistic on growth in the backdrop of the current challenging industry environment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on PI Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 4,500. Pharma foray to diversify the earnings stream and drive meaningful medium to long-term earnings growth; surplus cash of Rs. 2,807 crore to help pursue organic/inorganic growth opportunities. The stock trades at 33x its FY2025E EPS.

