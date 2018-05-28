App
May 28, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Petronet LNG


Lower realisation, volume impact earnings: Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported Q4FY18 EBITDA and PAT of Rs8.2bn (+33% YoY, -3% QoQ; PLe Rs9bn) and Rs5.2bn (+11% YoY, -1% QoQ; PL e Rs5.5bn), respectively. PLNG's total volumes were at 212tbtu (-5%QoQ) post restart of Dabhol LNG terminal in September. At the call, PLNG management clarified that demand momentum remains extremely strong from user industries like CGD, fertiliser and even power sector. Also, management sees no threat from new terminals like Mundra, Ennore etc given that PLNG remains the lowest cost terminal.


Outlook


We like PLNG's business model given high earnings visibility from India's growing reliance on imported LNG. Led by rising capacity and higher tariffs, we expect 20% earnings CAGR over FY18-20E with ROE of over 20%. Reiterate BUY with a DCF based PT of Rs300 (unchanged).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Petronet LNG #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

