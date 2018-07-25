Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty after opening above 11,100 levels remained positive throughout the session on global cues, though there was some volatility. The index gained for third consecutive session to end at record closing high on Tuesday, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

All sectoral indices participated in the rally except IT and Bank. Metal was the biggest gainer, rising 3 percent followed by Pharma (up 1.25 percent) and Realty (2.5 percent).

The broader markets also extended rally with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 1.3 percent and Smallcap rising 2.3 percent.

Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities

Buy ITC with a stoploss of Rs 267, target Rs 312

Sell Apollo Tyres with a stoploss of Rs 300, target Rs 255

Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss of Rs 252, target Rs 303

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy India Cements with a stoploss of Rs 112, target Rs 124

Buy Power Finance Corporation with a stoploss of Rs 72, target Rs 83

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stoploss of Rs 1,230, target Rs 1,292

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stoploss of Rs 1,290, target Rs 1,362

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stoploss of Rs 202, target Rs 216

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.