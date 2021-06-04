MARKET NEWS

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems target of Rs 311: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Motherson Sumi Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 311 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.

June 04, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


MSS 4QFY21 results were operationally in-line as EBITDA grew 24% YoY to Rs17.2b (PLe Rs17.7b) with margins at 10.1% (+90bp YoY, PLe 10.7%) led by continued healthy performance in key global businesses. SMRP BV’s healthy order book at Eur15.6b (with Eur4.5b new orders won in 2HFY21) will drive healthy revenues over FY22-24. Sound working capital management and controlled capex led consol net debt to decline by Rs48b in FY21 (v/s Rs69b in FY20). We expect deleveraging to continue for organic business as strong order book at SMRPBV doesn’t entail any significant capex. We upgrade FY22/23 consol EPS by 15.5%/11.5% to factor in strong order wins at SMRP BV.




Outlook


Maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs311 (vs Rs249) as we raise target multiple to 28x (in-line with 10yr LPA, v/s 25x earlier) to factor significant increase in return profile and increased EV penetration.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motherson Sumi Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 4, 2021 04:35 pm

