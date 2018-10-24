App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 875: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on MCX


Revenue increased 5.7% YoY to INR711m (2% below our estimate of INR726m) in 2QFY19. Lower-than-estimated revenues in the case of MCX are explained by either realization (mix of high- and low-volume orders) or by contribution of non-transaction revenues. EBITDA margin of 32.2% missed our estimate of 38%, led by [1] lower revenues and [2] higher Software expenses (INR145m v/s estimate of INR115m). PAT increased 23.3% YoY to INR359m (7.6% beat) owing to a lower tax rate (13% v/s 25%), which emanated from some excess provisions written back and deferred tax.


Outlook


However, owing to the early developments and staying cognizant of the potential turn of events going forward, we are revising our target multiple for MCX to 25x (from 30x earlier). Our revised TP of INR875 implies an upside of 18%. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.