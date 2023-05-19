English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Max Healthcare; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Max Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Max Healthcare

    Max Healthcare (MAXHEALTH) delivered a marginally better-than-expected operational performance in 4QFY23, aided by a steady improvement in average realization per operating bed (ARPOB) and an increased number of patients treated. Growth prospects remain robust on the back of price hikes, optimization of payor mix/case mix, and bed additions. Further, surplus cash provides scope for inorganic growth opportunities. We raise our earnings estimates by 6.5%/6% for FY24/FY25, factoring in 1) a tariff increase for patients from PSUs, 2) a faster ramp-up in occupancy for recently added beds at Shalimar Bagh, 3) ongoing cost management, and 4) scale-up in the non-captive pathology business. We value MAXHEALTH at INR600, based on SOTP (23x EV/EBITDA on 12M forward basis for hospital business, 17x EV/EBITDA for Max Lab, 2x EV/sales for Max @ Home). We remain positive on MAXHEALTH on the back of 1) significant land bank available in high demand areas of Delhi for brownfield expansion, 2) focused approach to improve profitability per bed, and 3) proven capability of a strong turnaround of hospital assets. Reiterate BUY.


    Outlook

    We raise our earnings estimates by 6.5%/6% for FY24/FY25, factoring in 1) a tariff increase for patients from PSUs, 2) a faster ramp-up in occupancy for recently added beds at Shalimar Bagh, 3) ongoing cost management, and 4) scale-up in the non-captive pathology business. We value MAXHEALTH at INR600, based on SOTP (23x EV/EBITDA on 12M forward basis for hospital business, 17x EV/EBITDA for Max Lab business, 2x EV/sales for Max @ Home business).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Max Healthcare - 18 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Max Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 am