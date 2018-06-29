App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 960: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


On 26 Jun’18, we attended M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) day, highlighting the upside to Mahindra’s rise strategy, which would be driven by an increase in a) the domestic tractor market share, b) increase in revenue share from global operations, and c) increase in revenue from the farm machinery category. The company intends to increase its domestic tractor market share from 43% to 50%, supported by the new affordable “Trackstar” brand, mechanisation of the horticulture segment and growth in the high horsepower (hp) segment. The company views its current global market share of &lt;2%, favourably and as an opportunity to increase its revenue from global operations from 37% currently to 50% in the next 2-3 years, supported by its operations in the Americas, Japan and Turkey. Low penetration of farm equipment in India is likely to boost sales of M&M’s harvesters and rice transplanters, which are developed using technological support from its global subsidiaries.

Outlook
Driven by these strategies, cost-saving measures (Kuber), total productive maintenance (TPM), Poka-Yoke and virtual reality as well as cost synergies across subsidiaries, the company has guided for improvement in margins and maximisation of ROCE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 29, 2018 03:40 pm

