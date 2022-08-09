English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1400: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated August 07, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


    M&M’s 1QFY23 EBITDA margin at 11.9% came slightly below our estimate of 12.2% owing to margin pressure in farm business (EBIT margin at 16% in 1Q vs 18-22% earlier), as company was unable to pass on inflated commodity cost. While the management expects tractor industry to report 3-5% growth in FY23 we anticipate outperformance on the back of its strong leadership position. Further, auto segment continues to be in limelight with 140k+ bookings (excl. 100k units of Scorpio-N), of which 79k units are for XUV700 (majorly for the top-end variants). Led by successful model launches, we believe that the company could regain 150-200bps of its lost SUV market share (from FY22 base of 15%) in the next 2 years. M&M is one of our preferred picks in auto space given (1) healthy turnaround in the segment with back-to-back successful launches in highly competitive SUV space (2) its proactiveness to leverage EV trend for value unlocking (3) strong leadership position in tractor industry and (4) well-played out capital allocation strategy.


    Outlook


    Reiterate ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 1,400 (18x on Jun-24 core EPS and Rs 285 for subsidiaries).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Mahindra & Mahindra - 080822 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.