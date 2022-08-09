Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1400: Prabhudas Lilladher

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

M&M’s 1QFY23 EBITDA margin at 11.9% came slightly below our estimate of 12.2% owing to margin pressure in farm business (EBIT margin at 16% in 1Q vs 18-22% earlier), as company was unable to pass on inflated commodity cost. While the management expects tractor industry to report 3-5% growth in FY23 we anticipate outperformance on the back of its strong leadership position. Further, auto segment continues to be in limelight with 140k+ bookings (excl. 100k units of Scorpio-N), of which 79k units are for XUV700 (majorly for the top-end variants). Led by successful model launches, we believe that the company could regain 150-200bps of its lost SUV market share (from FY22 base of 15%) in the next 2 years. M&M is one of our preferred picks in auto space given (1) healthy turnaround in the segment with back-to-back successful launches in highly competitive SUV space (2) its proactiveness to leverage EV trend for value unlocking (3) strong leadership position in tractor industry and (4) well-played out capital allocation strategy.

Outlook

Reiterate ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 1,400 (18x on Jun-24 core EPS and Rs 285 for subsidiaries).

