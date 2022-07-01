English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 193: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 193 in its research report dated June 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 01, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


    Net Interest Income for the quarter was Rs. 1,531 crore, down 4% from the previous quarter and 1% year over year. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 300 percent to Rs. 601 crore for the quarter from Rs. 150 crore for Q4 FY21. The company has a healthy 27.8 percent capital adequacy. Provision coverage on Stage 3 loans has improved, moving from 53.2 percent at the end of the previous quarter to 58.1 percent.


    Outlook


    We value the company at 15.8x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 193.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:59 hrs Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 177.15, up Rs 1.70, or 0.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 177.40 and an intraday low of Rs 171.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 45,421 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 140,596 shares, a decrease of -67.69 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.49 percent or Rs 2.65 at Rs 175.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.40 and 52-week low Rs 127.95 on 09 November, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 14.17 percent below its 52-week high and 38.45 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,887.90 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    M&M Financial Services - 010722 - hem

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hem Securities #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.