Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 193: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

Net Interest Income for the quarter was Rs. 1,531 crore, down 4% from the previous quarter and 1% year over year. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 300 percent to Rs. 601 crore for the quarter from Rs. 150 crore for Q4 FY21. The company has a healthy 27.8 percent capital adequacy. Provision coverage on Stage 3 loans has improved, moving from 53.2 percent at the end of the previous quarter to 58.1 percent.

Outlook

We value the company at 15.8x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 193.

At 13:59 hrs Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 177.15, up Rs 1.70, or 0.97 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 177.40 and an intraday low of Rs 171.05.

It was trading with volumes of 45,421 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 140,596 shares, a decrease of -67.69 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.49 percent or Rs 2.65 at Rs 175.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.40 and 52-week low Rs 127.95 on 09 November, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.17 percent below its 52-week high and 38.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,887.90 crore.

