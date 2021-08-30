MARKET NEWS

Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1950: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Larsen and Toubro recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated August 26, 2021.

Broker Research
August 30, 2021 / 05:13 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro


L&T's core E&C business remains best placed to benefit from any capex upcycle, supported by its leaner asset-light business model and diversified segments. Therefore, although the Buildings and Power segments were weaker in FY21, this was largely offset by strong orders from the international Power T&D and Hydrocarbons segments. L&T's capability to win large ticket size projects, such as airports and high-speed rail (HSR), has been remarkable and has compensated for its exit from the Roads sector.


Outlook


In the past month, L&T Infotech has rallied ~18%, MindTree ~28%, and L&T Technology Services ~11%. Factoring in the current market prices of the listed subsidiaries (after applying an unchanged holding company discount of 20%), our TP for L&T now stands at INR1,950. Adj. for the valuation of subsidiaries, the core business is available at FY23E PE of 13.5x v/s the long-term one-year forward average PE multiple of 22x. We maintain a Buy rating. L&T is our top pick in the wider Capital Goods sector as a proxy to play India's capex story.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 30, 2021 05:13 pm

