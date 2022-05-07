English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding : target of Rs 100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    May 07, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding


    L&T Finance Holding Limited (LTFH) posted PAT of Rs. 341 crore, up 28% y-o-y and ~10% q-o-q in Q4FY2022 versus street’s expectations of Rs. 400 crore due to muted operating performance. NII fell by ~14% y-o-y and was flat sequentially because of moderate loan book growth. Asset quality improved significantly q-o-q. GNPA stood at 3.8% in Q4FY2022 versus 5.9% in Q3FY2022. Management has put forward its Lakshya 2026 goals, including growing retail to more than 80% of the balance sheet, plans to generate >25% CAGR retail growth, better asset quality with GS3 <3% and NS3 <1%, and RoA of 2.8% to 3%.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 0.9x/0.8x its FY2023E/FY2024 book value. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 100.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 7, 2022 12:57 pm
