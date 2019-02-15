Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Khadim India; target of Rs 692: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Khadim India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 692 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Khadim India


Khadim’s results came below our estimate at all levels. The revenue growth in retail business was at 1.6% - below the company’s target of 10-14% primarily due to – (1) 7% decline in footfalls (2) deceleration in SSSG and (3) no price hikes during the quarter. The distribution business posted mere 3% sales growth due to low brand visibility. The company did not gain any institutional contract during the quarter, also resulted in overall decline in sales. Going ahead, the company plans to regain its lost momentum with (1) increase in penetration (2) higher distribution reach (3) Incremental spends on brand building and (4) New launches. In addition, margins would improve slowly with softening crude oil prices and high price new launches in the ensuing quarters. In addition, increase in SSSG to 5-7% and acceleration in distribution business to +20% is likely to increase operating leverage for the company. In the long run Khadim’s sales growth would remain strong vs peers, mainly due to lower penetration, increasing reach, better economic offerings and ongoing store additions.


Outlook


However, in the ensuing quarters, the company would have to battle against a very strong base and increased competition. Valuing Khadim at 23x FY21E EPS (50% discount to BATA) to arrive at a TP of ` 692. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:21 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Khadim India #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.