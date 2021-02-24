English
Buy Jubilant Foodworks: target of Rs 3380: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3380 in its research report dated February 22, 2021.

February 24, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


Jubilant Foodworks (JFL), through the recently-formed subsidiary in Netherlands, acquired a 32.8% stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive franchisee of Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. JFL to pay Rs. 250 crore for 32.8% in DP Eurasia; deal valued at 0.5x its CY2020 sales of Rs. 1,635 crore; DP Eurasia operates the Domino’s brand in four countries through 770 stores (Delivery to Dine-in mix 75:25). JFL’s domestic business hit pre-COVID levels in Q3; but recent rise in COVID cases remains a key risk to sales in the near term.


Outlook


New ventures such as entering into Chinese cuisine and Biryani segments and strategic stake buy augur well for long term; maintain Buy with revised PT of Rs. 3,380.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:26 pm

