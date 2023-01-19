English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 19, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (IPRU) reported a decline in new business APE (-6% YoY; in line) in 3QFY23 hit by weak ULIP growth even as nonlinked savings and protection businesses grew strongly. However, APE rose 4% YoY to INR53.4b in 9MFY23. VNB grew 20% YoY to INR6.2b (10% beat), driven by a 720bp YoY VNB margin expansion to 33.9% in 3QFY23. For 9MFY23, VNB rose 23% YoY to INR17.1b fueled by VNB margin expansion of 490bp to 32.0%.


    Outlook


    We estimate IPRU to deliver an 18% CAGR in VNB over FY22-25. This will be driven by a combination of premium growth and slight improvement in margins, thereby enabling an operating RoEV of ~16% over FY23-25E. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR570 (premised on 1.8x Sep’24E EV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance - 19 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 08:34 pm