you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ICICI Bank; target of Rs 360: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on ICICI Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated July 27, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on ICICI Bank


ICICI Bank reported a mixed Q1FY19 performance—while core was steady (PPOP grew 9% YoY), higher provisions (rise in coverage and MTM losses) and lower treasury led to the loss of INR1.2bn. Slippages were restricted to 3%, but the bank – factoring in the entire SME and corporate book – disclosed BB and below-rated portfolio of INR246bn (4.8%) versus INR134bn in FY18. A higher-than-expected potential stress pool along with targeted coverage of 70% will lead to upfronting of credit cost. Thus, we prune our FY19E EPS by 28% while FY20E earnings remain broadly steady.


Outlook


In terms of quality, the bank has been cautiously de-risking its balance sheet, which coupled with robust retail segment and upfront credit cost will drive >15% RoE by FY20. As adjusted BV gets revised by 3%, we are revising the TP to INR360 (from INR 370); maintain ‘BUY’. Clarity on management changes and outcome of investigations are the key variables.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #ICICI Bank #Recommendations

