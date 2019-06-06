App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 346: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 346 in its research report dated May 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation


HPCL’s 4QFY19 EBITDA came in at Rs 51.66bn (+76.8%/5.4x YoY/QoQ) primarily owing to Rs 11.64bn of inventory and forex gains. Adjusting for these gains, core EBITDA was Rs 40.02bn (+40.4/4.5% YoY/QoQ). Refining: Throughput was 4.60mmt (-0.6/+0.9% YoY/QoQ). Utilisation was at 116/120% for the Mumbai/Visakh refineries respectively. Core GRM (excluding inventory gains of USD 2.35/bbl) stood at USD 2.16/bbl vs USD 6.60/bbl in 4QFY18. GRMs were impacted owingto lower light distillate cracks. In Q1FY20, refining margins have recovered from the Q4 lows (S’ore GRM at USD 3.2/bbl to 5.5) owing to increase in gasoline cracks (from USD 3.4/bbl to 12.3). GRMs will be supported by (1) The bottom up-gradation project at the Visakh refinery as the share of middle distillates will increase to 65% from 51% while reducing the share of heavy ends to 5% from 18% (2) Rising share of heavy and sour crude. Marketing: Domestic sales volume was10.11mmt, +7.0% YoY while India’s petroleum product consumption was up 4.19% YoY, thus HPCL has gained market share in Q4. Blended gross margin stood at Rs 6.0/lit (+39.9/65.3% YoY/QoQ). Though these margins seem unsustainable,we believe that they will remain in the range of ~Rs 3/lit in FY20-21E.


Outlook


We prefer HPCL among the OMCs given the (1) Impending 55% refinery capacity addition to 24.5mmt by FY21E, vis-a-vis no visibility on additional capacities for other OMCs (2) Restoration of marketing margins post elections that will benefitHPCL the most as this business contributes ~60% to its EBITDA. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Recommendations

