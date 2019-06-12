App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2780: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2780 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on HDFC Bank


We attended HDFC Bank’s (HDFCB) Annual Analyst Meet, wherein the bank highlighted the progress that its different businesses are making and the steps being undertaken to maintain its strong competitive positioning and deliver sustainable growth. HDFCB remains confident about its strategy to deepen presence in the suburban and rural regions and offer full product suite to customers. Moreover, the bank highlighted that its strong analytics, faster turnaround time and targeted customer servicing will ensure enhanced relationship value in metro/urban regions. Management also shared its views on various areas, ranging from succession planning to digital initiatives, competitive positioning, subsidiary performance and the journey ahead. This note captures the detailed takeaways from the meet and we have followed it up with our thoughts on the bank.


Outlook


Margins are likely to remain stable, while strong control on operating leverage is likely to result in steady return ratios (RoA/RoE of 1.9%/17.2% in FY21E). We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of INR2,780 (3.8x FY21E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.