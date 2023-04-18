Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1960: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q4FY23 stood at INR 2,33,518 Mn, a growth of 23.7% YoY/ 1.6% QoQ. The core NIMs were stable at 4.1% in Q4FY23, an improvement of 10 bps YoY. For FY23, the NII stood at INR 8,68,422 Mn, an increase of 20.6% YoY. Pre-Provision Operating Profits (PPOP) grew 13.8% YoY to INR 1,86,209 Mn but fell by 2.1% QoQ. For FY23, the PPOP grew by 9.9% YoY to INR 7,04,050 Mn. Net profit for Q4FY23 stood at INR 1,20,475 Mn, an increase of 19.8% YoY but a fall of 1.8% QoQ. In FY23, the net profit grew by 19.3% YoY to INR 4,41,087 Mn. HDFCB reported its GNPAs at 1.12% as of March 31, 2023, compared with 1.17% as of March 31, 2022. The NNPAs for the year ended stood at 0.27% vs. 0.32% as of March 31, 2022, of the net advances. Advances as of March 31, 2023, were reported at INR 1,60,05,859 Mn, a growth of 16.9% YoY/ 6.2% QoQ. Deposits grew by 20.8% YoY/ 8.7% QoQ at INR 1,88,33,947 Mn with CASA ratio at 44.4% as against 48.2% as of March 31, 2023.

Outlook

We maintain our target price at INR 1,960 per share, implying a P/ABV multiple of 3.2x to the adjusted book value of INR 612 per share for FY25E, showing an upside of 17.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our BUY rating on the shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

HDFC Bank - 18 -04 - 2023 - kr