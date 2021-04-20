MARKET NEWS

Buy HDFC Bank target of Rs 1735: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1735 in its research report dated April 18, 2021.

April 20, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB’s earnings of Rs81.8bn saw a 6% miss from our estimates (PLe: Rs86.8bn) on higher contingency provisions of Rs13.0bn (Rs8.0bn for asset quality) and slightly slower NII. Although, PPOP saw a 5% beat led by good other income (treasury/recovery from w.off) and controlled opex growth. Asset quality was steady sequentially, although added Rs8.0bn to COVID contingency provisions (non PCR related) to take it to Rs58.0bn or 60bps of loans. High level financial indicators like cash flow improvements, increase in spends and increased customer additions continue to show robustness. While, certain deterrents have occurred like higher cheque bounces and few states pulling down collections. HDFCB remains a strong franchise with solid cross cycle asset quality and superior return ratios.



Outlook


We retain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,735 (from Rs1,690) based on 3.6x Mar-23 ABV. Out TP increase has been led by 2-3% increase in BV as bank has not declared any dividend for FY21 similar to FY20 and will await RBI guidelines on same.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

