App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1406: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1406 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB reported strong PAT of Rs74.2bn (in-line with PLe: Rs73.8bn) on back of strong other income (led by fees/treasury/recovery) and full benefit of tax rate, although bank has been using the benefit for higher contingency provisions (Rs7.0bn addl) for agri slippages and this quarter for fully provide for couple of corporate account slippages. This has also led to slight deterioration in asset quality. Important highlight of quarter was slowing NII growth rate which came at 13% YoY mainly on excessive liquidity carried on b/s and slower growth in high yielding loan segments. We expect this phenomenon should continue for another quarter and thereafter see better prospects as macroeconomics improve especially in semi-urban & rural areas, while bank benefitting from strong positioning maintained on liabilities.


Outlook


We retain BUY with TP of Rs1,406 (unchanged) based on 3.7x Sep-21 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.