    Buy Emami; target of Rs 595: Khambatta Securities

    Khambatta Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated August 19, 2022.

    August 20, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Khambatta Securities' research report on Emami


    Emami delivered robust sales growth of ~18% y-o-y in 1Q FY23, driven by the Dermicool brand (acquired in March this year) to a large extent. Excluding Dermicool, sales growth was ~10% in the quarter. With 90% of Dermicool sales generated in 1Q and the remainder 10% in 2Q, revenues will be driven by other products in the coming quarters of the current financial year. Margins witnessed pressure due to higher raw material costs, which increased CoGS as a percentage of operating revenues by ~340 bps in 1Q FY23. We have marginally adjusted our margin assumptions based on the latest data-points. The Emami stock witnessed robust appreciation, followed by subsequent corrections to stand at 27% higher, since we initiated coverage on the company with a BUY rating on 23 September 2020. Since our last update report dated 18 May 2022, the stock has gained 6%.



    Outlook


    The Emami stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of ~26x FY24E. We maintain a BUY rating on Emami with a price target of Rs 595 (reduced from Rs 601) based on P/E of 34x FY24E EPS, informing a 28% upside from current levels.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emami #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 01:40 pm
