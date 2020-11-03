172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-dixon-technologies-target-of-rs-11200-dolat-capital-market-6052711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 11,200: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Dixon Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,200 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dixon Technologies


Sales came in at Rs16.3bn, +17%yoy while EBIDTA came in at Rs894mnn, +36%yoy and PAT came in at Rs523mn +22% yoy, all better than expectations as detailed in Exhibit 4. In terms of segment, consumer electronics grew 30% while rest grew in range of -9% to 4%. EBIT margins were up 130bps for lighting and 600bps for mobiles. Under the PLI, Dixon will see incremental eight-fold jump in its mobile revenues (at the cap revenue for incentives) in FY22. Dixon will do a cumulative investment of Rs2bn, at Rs500mn each year till FY25. This should drive a sales/EBIDTA/PAT CAGR of 44/37/44% over FY20-23E for the company.


Outlook


Dixon has multiple growth options including upcoming opportunities in electronic manufacturing, apart from mining existing customers/products. Strong customer addition, diversification and fungibility of manufacturing are its strengths We continue to like the structural story and Maintain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs11200, valuing the stock at 42x Sep 22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Dixon Technologies #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

