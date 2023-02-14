English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cummins India; target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cummins India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated February 09, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cummins India

    Cummins exhibited robust performance with a ~26%/~50% y-o-y growth in sales/PAT led by strong demand in both domestic and export markets. OPM improved considerably with a strong beat on street estimates. Domestic demand outlook is robust from data centers, infrastructure, realty and construction. Industrial and distribution segments are also expected to sustain the growth momentum. Outlook on exports for near to medium term is cautiously optimistic as few markets are witnessing a demand slowdown. Cummins has a strong pedigree, healthy balance sheet and product portfolio to cater to CPCB- IV plus emission norms and improving margin trajectory. Despite near-term headwinds in exports, we remain constructive on its long-term prospects.

    Outlook

    We reiterate a Buy on Cummins India (Cummins) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,820 given its strong performance during 9MFY23 and ample growth opportunities in the domestic market.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cummins India - 10 -02 - 2023 - khan

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cummins India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 08:17 pm