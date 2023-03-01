English
    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1070: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated March 01, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Cipla

    We cut our FY24E and FY25E EPS estimates by ~8% each, given Cipla’s key facilities (Goa and Indore) stuck in FDA issues leading to delay in new launches like gAdvair in US. FDA recently highlighted eight observations in the 483 letters issued to Cipla’s Pithampur (Indore) unit. Few observations raised are critical in nature and time consuming to resolve. However, these issues are unlikely to escalate import alert and thereby have limited impact on existing business. Despite earnings cut, we believe Cipla’s risk-reward is favorable at current levels.

    Outlook

    We expect 14% EPS CAGR over FY23-25E given the recent correction in stock price. At CMP, stock is trading at 18x FY25E EPS. Recommend ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs 1,070/share (1280 earlier), based on 22x FY25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 01:44 pm