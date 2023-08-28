English
    Buy Chalet Hotels; target of Rs 652: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Chalet Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 652 in its research report dated August 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 28, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Chalet Hotels

    We believe that Chalet Hotels (Chalet) is well poised to benefit from the strength in demand, especially for premium and luxury hotels in India’s Tier cities. While industry peers are focusing on the asset light expansion route, Chalet has chosen to grow its hotel room and office rental portfolio over FY23-27E through the ownership route (mix of existing project expansion and long-term leases). We believe that this is the right strategy in an industry upcycle (FY23-FY28E) and we estimate hotel EBITDA CAGR of 18% over FY23-26E at EBITDA margins of 44-45%.

    Outlook

    We retain our BUY rating with a revised SOTP based target price of INR652/share (earlier INR603) as we roll forward to Sep’25 SOTP basis (earlier Jun’25) and value the company at 18x EV/EBITDA for hotel business, 8% cap rate for rental assets and residual value of Vivarea, Bengaluru project.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 28, 2023 02:18 pm

