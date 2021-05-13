MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Castrol India: target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated April 27, 2021.

Broker Research
May 13, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Castrol India


Revenues/Operating profit at Rs. 1,139 crore/Rs. 340 crore, rising by 66%/97% y-o-y and sharply beating our estimates by 24%/46% led by a strong beat of 22% in sales volume at 61 million litres and a 447 bps in OPM at 29.9%. Volumes surged driven by growth across CV, two-wheeler, four-wheeler and industrial segments as demand was robust in January/February’ 21 and there was benefit of pent-up demand. Cost efficiency and price hikes in January led to better margin. Q2CY21 volumes to get impacted given lockdowns but may be better on y-o-y given low base of last year (full shutdown in Apr/May’20). Despite concern on near-term volumes, Castrol’s alliance with Jio-BP and Ki Mobility would aid volume growth & market share gain.


Outlook


Valuation of 13.3x CY22E EPS is attractive (46% discount to historical level) despite decent earnings growth, FCF/dividend yield of 9%/6% and RoE of ~55-60%. We maintain Buy on Castrol with an unchanged PT of Rs. 150.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Castrol India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 13, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.