    Buy Castrol India; target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Castrol India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
    Q1CY23 PAT of Rs. 203 crore (down 11.3% y-o-y; up 4.7% q-o-q) was 12% below our estimate due to miss in margin, lower other income and higher tax rate while volume were inline. Lubricant sales volume of 55 million litres (down 6.8% y-o-y; up 14.6% q-o-q) was broadly in-line our estimate but EBITDA margin of Rs. 53.6/litre was below our expectations due to a sharp rise in opex while gross margins remained stable q-o-q. The management maintained its guidance of growing at a few percentage points above lube industry growth outlook of ~3-5% and maintain EBITDA margins in the range of 23-25%. The focus is to grow in India’s automotive aftermarket and thus building eco system, which would get support from recent investment in Ki Mobility Solutions.


    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Castrol India with an unchanged PT of Rs. 140 given inexpensive valuation of 12.5x/11.2 CY23E/CY24E EPS, healthy dividend yield of ~5-6% and strong cash position.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

