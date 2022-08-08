English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Balrampur Chini target of Rs 515: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Balrampur Chini has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 08, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Balrampur Chini


    Balrampur Chini (BCML) is the second largest sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 77500 TCD, distillery capacity of 560 KLD and cogeneration capacity of 175.7 MW. It is expected to complete its distillery capex of 490 KLD, modernisation, de-bottlenecking of its sugarcane crushing capacity by December 2022, taking its total distillery capacity to 1050 KLD (35 crore litre). • The company is working on replacing the existing Co-0238 sugarcane variety in its catchment area with newer varieties, which would improve sugarcane yields & recovery.



    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 515, valuing the business at 12x FY24 PE.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Balrampur Chini - 080822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Balrampur Chini #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.