    Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2200: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2200 in its research report dated November 15, 2022.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


    Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~70% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~64% of volumes with OTR share at ~33% • It has consistently operated with high margins and return ratios.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on BIL anticipating a strong margin recovery from Q4FY23, estimated double digit volume growth in FY24E & continued focus to gain prominence amid unchanged ambition of 10% global market share. Revising our estimates, we now value BIL at a revised target price of Rs 2,200 i.e. 22x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs100 (earlier target price Rs 2,550).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

