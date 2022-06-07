English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Apcotex Industries; target of Rs 772: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Apcotex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 772 in its research report dated June 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 07, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Apcotex Industries


    Apcotex Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the leading producers of Synthetic Rubber (NBR & HSR) and Synthetic Latex (Nitrile, VP latex, XSB & Acrylic latex) in India. Started as a division of Asian Paints in 1980 for producing Vinyl Pyridine latex and Carboxylated Styrene-Butadiene latex in India. It has transformed itself into a niche synthetic latex & rubber producer and as of today the company is one of the few companies to produce broadest range of emulsion polymers. The company’s Synthetic Rubber finds application in broad range of products such as Automotive Components, Hoses, Gaskets, Rice De-husking Rollers, Printing and Industrial Rollers, Friction Materials, Belting and Footwear. Apcotex’s range of Latexes are used for Paper / Paperboard Coating, Carpet Backing, Tyre Cord Dipping, Construction, Glovesexamination, surgical and industrial use etc. Apart from having a diversified clientele Apcotex is present across diversified industries which protects Apcotex from any slowdowns in a single industry. As of FY21 no single industry contributed above 20% of its revenues.



    Outlook


    We expect Apcotex’s Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 18%/21%/16% respectively by FY24 with margins being relatively stable. We initiate our coverage on Apcotex Industries Limited (APCOTEXIND)with a BUY rating and a target price of ₹772 per share.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Apcotex Industries #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.