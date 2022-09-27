Buy Alicon Castalloy; target of Rs 1111: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Alicon Castalloy

FY2022 annual report highlights on its timely investments in developing new products for carbon-neutral technology and focus on technology agnostics components, making it future ready for changing trend in the automobile sector. We remain positive on the company’s growth prospects, led by robust order book, multi-year order wins, increased share of high-margin machined components, and higher share of the e-mobility business. Earnings to report a robust 118% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, led by a 27% revenue CAGR and a 300-bps improvement in EBITDA margin. The stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 12.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.7x its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Alicon Castalloy Limited (Alicon) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,111, led by rolling forward target multiple to September 2024E EPS.

At 14:08 hrs Alicon Castalloy was quoting at Rs 908.90, up Rs 4.00, or 0.44 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 935.95 and an intraday low of Rs 892.00.

It was trading with volumes of 5,578 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,743 shares, a decrease of -17.28 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.71 percent or Rs 6.35 at Rs 904.90.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,024.00 and 52-week low Rs 578.80 on 20 September, 2022 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.24 percent below its 52-week high and 57.03 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,464.41 crore.

