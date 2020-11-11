PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-aia-engineering-target-of-rs-1948-yes-securities-2-6102381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1948: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on AIA Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1948 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on AIA Engineering


We retain FY22 volume estimates at 296k MT assuming i) Increase in annual grinding media volumes by 20-25k MT on a normalized base of FY20, ii) Approx. 10k MT contribution from mill lining solutions & ~70bps margin expansion over FY20-22 led by benefits of INR depreciation (~75% exports), launch of relatively high margin value added mill lining solutions & operating leverage play. The stock is currently trading at 24x FY22E earnings. It deserves premium multiple due to strong business MOAT.


Outlook


We remain optimistic on the business prospects with adjusted ROE (ex-cash) of 28% by FY22E, healthy FCF generation, prudent capital allocation & strong balance sheet. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs1948 at 28x FY22 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.