Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 388: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ahluwalia Contracts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 17, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


Ahluwalia (AHLU) reported revenue at Rs 5.4bn (8%/23% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimate by 13%. However, EBITDA/APAT at Rs 317/147mn missed estimate by 25%/42% as higher employee cost, provisioning for expected credit loss (Rs 80mn) and higher commodity prices impacted margin (5.9% vs 8.9% est.). AHLU won new orders worth Rs 20.9bn 9MFY21, taking the order book to Rs 82bn at the end of 3QFY21. Gross debt decreased to Rs 320mn from Rs 440mn in 2QFY21. With cash balance at Rs 2bn, AHLU remains a net cash company. We have cut our FY21/FY22/FY23 estimates by 14/17/9% to accommodate potential impact on margins of higher commodity prices.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on AHLU with a reduced TP of Rs 388 (13x Mar-23E EPS), given its robust order book, strong balance sheet, and better RoE/RoCE than peers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:10 pm

