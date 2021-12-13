MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Antony Waste Handling shares zoom 10% after subsidiary AG Enviro Infra bags LoI from NDMC

Antony Waste Handling Cell's subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects received a letter of intent for door-to-door collection and transportation of municipal solid waste to the disposal site and operation and maintenance of equipment/machineries from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Antony Waste Handling Cell

Antony Waste Handling Cell

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Antony Waste Handling Cell share price spiked 10 percent in the morning session on December 13 after its subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, received a letter of intent (LoI) from city - Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The letter of intent is for door-to-door collection and transportation (C&T) of municipal solid waste to disposal site and operation and maintenance of equipment/machineries from the Sadar Paharganj Zone of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the company said in an exchange filing.

"AG ENVIRO has been associated with NDMC for the last 16 years in the business of Municipal Solid Waste Management. This contract is for a period of ten years for the collection and transportation of ~ 1,000 TPD," the company said.

The contract has a dual revenue model in the form of user fee collection along with C&T project revenue. The user fee collection will be shared between NDMC and AG Enviro in the ratio of 85:15, respectively.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

The stock was trading at Rs 322.10, up Rs 28.45, or 9.69 percent at 09:39 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 338.00 and an intraday low of Rs 318.40.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 27,415 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,060 shares, an increase of 109.91 percent.

Antony Waste Handling Cell limited provides full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities. It is also associated in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for the construction and management of landfills.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Antony Waste Handling #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 13, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.