Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 17,600; IT, metals shine, FMCG drags

December 13, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

Paytm's GMV jumps 129% to Rs 1.66 trillion in October, November on higher festive spends

Payments and financial services company Paytm witnessed a 129 percent growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) i.e. payments made to merchants through its platform in the months of October and November 2021, as compared to the same period last year, it said on December 13.

The company's GMV rose to Rs 1.66 lakh crore (trillion) in October and November versus Rs 72,800 crore in same period of the corresponding year, Paytm said in a stock exchange filing. This growth was led by the festive season as well as upbeat consumer sentiment, as COVID-induced restrictions were lifted and people stepped out for more purchases.

Paytm's GMV for October stood at Rs 83,200 crore, while that of November rose marginally to Rs 83,400 crore.