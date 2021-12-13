MARKET NEWS

Markets
December 13, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 17,600; IT, metals shine, FMCG drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, bank, metal, oil & gas and IT up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST

    Paytm's GMV jumps 129% to Rs 1.66 trillion in October, November on higher festive spends

    Payments and financial services company Paytm witnessed a 129 percent growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) i.e. payments made to merchants through its platform in the months of October and November 2021, as compared to the same period last year, it said on December 13.

    The company's GMV rose to Rs 1.66 lakh crore (trillion) in October and November versus Rs 72,800 crore in same period of the corresponding year, Paytm said in a stock exchange filing. This growth was led by the festive season as well as upbeat consumer sentiment, as COVID-induced restrictions were lifted and people stepped out for more purchases.

    Paytm's GMV for October stood at Rs 83,200 crore, while that of November rose marginally to Rs 83,400 crore.

  • December 13, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 227.66 points or 0.39% at 59014.33, and the Nifty added 74.70 points or 0.43% at 17586.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Medplus IPO Updates:

    The initial public offering of Medplus Health Services, the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of number of stores, has garnered bids for 10.24 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.25 crores, subscribing 8 percent on December 13, the first day of bidding.

    The company plans to mop up Rs 1,398.29 crore through its public issue, of which Rs 418 crore was raised from anchor investors on December 10. The offer comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 798.29 crore by selling shareholders.

    Retail investors have put in bids for 16 percent of shares set aside for them, and employees have bought 1 percent of shares reserved for them.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST

    Metro Brands IPO sees 31% subscription on second day of bidding:

    The public offering of footwear retailer Metro Brands has been subscribed 31 percent, so far, receiving bids for 59.37 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.91 crores on December 13, the second day of bidding.

    Retail investors continue to provide good support to the issue, bidding for 61 percent of shares set aside for them, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 3 percent.

    Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids for the offer that closes on December 14.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research

    The Indian benchmarks made a gap up opening amid positive cues from global markets. Sentiments will get boost with Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data as the manufacturing sectors grew 2 percent in October. India’s Industrial production also rose by 3.2 percent as per government data. 

    Market participants will be eyeing on inflation data for gauging economy activities. Some cautiousness will come as FPIs were net sellers in the Indian markets in December. 

    RBI data showed India’s foreign exchange reserves datelined for the second consecutive week for the December month. The level of 17800 may act as resistance levels in the market. We can expect the market to maintain their gaining momentum and to trade in the range of 17500-17800.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    MapmyIndia IPO subscribed 7 times on final day

    The public issue of CE Info Systems, which runs MapmyIndia, continues to get healthy response from investors with bids for 4.99 crore equity shares against an offer size of 70.44 lakh units, subscribing 7.09 times on the final day of bidding.

    Retail investors have bought shares 8.36 times the allotted quota, and the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 7.77 times. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 4.37 times the reserved portion.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Tega industries is debuting the secondary market on expected line as the grey market was indicating a listing gain of 65-70%. 

    The fundamentals of the company are very sound and the outlook for the industry is also bullish therefore long-term investors should hold this company into their portfolio while those who applied for listing gain can keep a stop loss at RS 690.

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    BSE Metal index rose 1 percent led by the APL Apollo Tubes, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors

    After the dovish RBI policy, the Indian Rupee was seen trading with losses against USD and tested 75.85 on Friday, its lowest level since June 2020. That apart, the focus was on the US inflation data, which came in at 6.8%. That was the biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982 (almost 40 years high). 

    To start the fresh week, the Indian Rupee could open slightly on a positive note but will be seen trading in the range of 75.45-75.85 zone. Before wrapping up the year, 6 central banks out of G10 are scheduled to meet this week. The market is expecting Fed to accelerate their bond tapering from $15 bln to $30 bln. Currently, the market is pricing in 50% chances of a first-rate hike in May and fed rate to inch higher up to 0.75% by the end of 2022.  

  • December 13, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    Friday's close was just at the brink of 17500 which was a positive sign. If we can keep above this level today, the markets are heading higher to levels closer to 18200. 

    This is also a point where the Nifty may resist and if that happens there could be a knee jerk reaction on the reverse side. Hence, today's closing is imperative.

