App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TVS Motors; target of Rs 665: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motors with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motors


For Q3FY19, TVS motor's EBITDA margins stood at 8.1%, where revenues were higher 27% YoY on the back of strong volume growth of 20% YoY, despite the overall industry demand being tepid on account of higher insurance costs as well as the liquidity crisis. Management expects TVS to continue to outperform the industry with growth being driven by success of the new launches (Ntorq and Radeon) and filling up of gaps in its product portfolio. For achieving the earlier stated long-term target of double digit margins, we feel volume growth would be key as it would provide much needed operating leverage benefits to combat the incremental costs related to the implementation of BSVI norms. Despite the muted industry scenario, we expect TVS to continue to outperform the industry and build in overall volume growth of 14.7%/14.4% for FY20/21e respectively.


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs665, based upon a PE of 24x Sep21E. TVS currently trades at a PER of 29x FY19E EPS and 22x FY20E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motors

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.