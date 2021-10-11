MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Tata Consultancy Services; target of Rs 4256: KR Choksey

KR Choksey accumulate rating on Tata Consultancy Services with a target price of Rs 4256 in its research report dated October 09, 2021.

Broker Research
October 11, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) Q2FY22 performance was slightly lower than with our estimate. Dollar Revenue was up 2.9% QoQ and in CC term grew by 15.5% YoY to USD 6,333mn (KRChoksey est. USD6,379mn). Rupee revenue grew by 2.9% QoQ to INR 4,68,670mn (KRChoksey est. INR 4,72,545Mn). Reported operating margin witnessed a meagre growth, up by 8bps to 25.6% QoQ backed by healthy deal wins (book-to-bill ratio is 1.2x similar to it’s global peers). Reported Net profit grew by ~6.8% QoQ to INR 96,230mn (KRChoksey est. INR 95,536mn) with margin of 20.5% (up 69bps on QoQ basis) mainly due to higher net other income. TCS showed strength in its core business segment and has bagged higher mid-sized deals spread across verticals. Digital adoption, Agile, automation and cloud have multiyear tailwind and we expect the growth to continue on the back of strong demand environment to cloud shift, BFSI helped to pick up growth momentum in Europe, continued strong deal wins in Retail & CPG vertical and recent recovery in Manufacturing vertical. TCV grew by +25% YoY led by TCS CogniX excluding the mega deals. We expect to see the supply crunch (to stay in the near term yet industry best) along with discretionary spend will limit the margin expansion despite better operating leverage and higher pricing. The company declared a dividend of INR 7 per share. Our target price of INR 4,256 is based on 32x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of 13.7% over FY22-24E.



Outlook


TCS is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 32.7x/29.1x on FY23E/FY24E earnings. We expect strong deal momentum across verticals, ease in travel restrictions and continued investments in newer technologies such as product & platform which will help maintain the growth momentum in medium term future and hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 32x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR 135 to arrive at a target price of INR 4,256 per share (earlier target of INR 4,053), an upside of 8% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating to the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.